Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Baylor Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss' games this season have gone over 55 points five of 11 times.
- Baylor's games have gone over 55 points in six of 13 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 68.4 points per game, 13.4 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 10.8 points greater than the 44.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Rebels games this season is 70.4, 15.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.
- The 51.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rebels have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Ole Miss has eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Rebels average 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).
- When Ole Miss records more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Rebels collect 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per matchup (348.5).
- When Ole Miss totals more than 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over nine times this season, 15 fewer than the Bears have forced (24).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- In Baylor's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
- The Bears have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 1 point or more this season.
- Baylor has gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times over 13 games with a set point total).
- This season the Bears rack up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels give up (25.0).
- Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team scores more than 25.0 points.
- The Bears collect only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels allow per matchup (428.8).
- When Baylor amasses over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bears have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (20).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Baylor
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
506.7
Avg. Total Yards
430.2
428.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.5
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
24