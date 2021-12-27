The Ole Miss Rebels will battle the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss' games this season have gone over 55 points five of 11 times.

Baylor's games have gone over 55 points in six of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 68.4 points per game, 13.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.8 points greater than the 44.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Rebels games this season is 70.4, 15.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.

The 51.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Rebels have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Ole Miss has eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Rebels average 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).

When Ole Miss records more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rebels collect 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per matchup (348.5).

When Ole Miss totals more than 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over nine times this season, 15 fewer than the Bears have forced (24).

Baylor Stats and Trends

In Baylor's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Bears have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 1 point or more this season.

Baylor has gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times over 13 games with a set point total).

This season the Bears rack up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels give up (25.0).

Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team scores more than 25.0 points.

The Bears collect only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels allow per matchup (428.8).

When Baylor amasses over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats