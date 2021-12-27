The Boise State Broncos will battle the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Arizona Bowl.

Odds for Boise State vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Boise State's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of 12 times.

So far this season, 58.3% of Central Michigan's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 55.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.2, is 6.7 points greater than Friday's over/under.

The 45.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.3 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 56.3, 0.8 points more than Friday's total of 55.5.

The 59.5 PPG average total in Chippewas games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 7-5-0 this year.

The Broncos have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 7.5 points or more so far this season.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on only two of 12 set point totals (16.7%).

The Broncos rack up 29.2 points per game, 3.0 more than the Chippewas allow per contest (26.2).

Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.2 points.

The Broncos rack up just 11.3 fewer yards per game (381.0), than the Chippewas give up per contest (392.3).

Boise State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 392.3 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Chippewas have forced (14).

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

In Central Michigan's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Central Michigan's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Chippewas average 14.0 more points per game (33.0) than the Broncos allow (19.0).

Central Michigan is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team records more than 19.0 points.

The Chippewas rack up 451.9 yards per game, 86.4 more yards than the 365.5 the Broncos give up.

In games that Central Michigan churns out over 365.5 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year the Chippewas have 11 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (23).

Season Stats