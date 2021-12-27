Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will aim to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 16 clash against the Washington Football Team (6-8).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Dallas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46 points in nine of 14 games this season.
  • Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.
  • The 46 points these two squads have combined to allow on average this season is equal to the over/under in this contest.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.3 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas is 11-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cowboys have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Cowboys put up 28.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the Football Team allow per matchup (25.1).
  • Dallas is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.1 points.
  • The Cowboys rack up 403.3 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 364.6 the Football Team give up per matchup.
  • In games that Dallas piles up more than 364.6 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Football Team's takeaways (16).
  • Washington is 5-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Football Team have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
  • Washington's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Football Team score 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Cowboys allow.
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 20.9 points.
  • The Football Team average 329.1 yards per game, 27.8 fewer yards than the 356.9 the Cowboys give up.
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 356.9 yards.
  • The Football Team have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 31 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Dallas is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, at home.
  • The Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 9.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • Dallas has hit the over in four of six games at home this year.
  • This season, Cowboys home games average 51.8 points, 5.8 more than this contest's over/under (46).
  • This season in away games, Washington is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • In seven road games this season, Washington has gone over the total four times.
  • Football Team away games this season average 45.4 total points, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46).

