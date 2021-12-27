Publish date:
Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 13 games this season.
- So far this season, 53.8% of Michigan's games (7/13) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 45.5.
- Friday's over/under is 31.6 points lower than the two team's combined 77.1 points per game average.
- The 25.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.9 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Friday's total.
- The 45.5-point total for this game is 6.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Wolverines games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- The Bulldogs score 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines give up (16.1).
- When Georgia scores more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs rack up 442.5 yards per game, 126.3 more yards than the 316.2 the Wolverines give up per matchup.
- Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team picks up more than 316.2 yards.
- The Bulldogs have 16 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolverines.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has played 13 games, with 11 wins against the spread.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
- The Wolverines score 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs surrender (9.5).
- Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 9.5 points.
- The Wolverines rack up 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs give up (254.8).
- Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team piles up over 254.8 yards.
- This year the Wolverines have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Michigan
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
9.5
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
442.5
Avg. Total Yards
451.9
254.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
16
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
16