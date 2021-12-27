The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) and Michigan Wolverines (12-1) will play in the Orange Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 53.8% of Michigan's games (7/13) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 45.5.

Friday's over/under is 31.6 points lower than the two team's combined 77.1 points per game average.

The 25.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.9 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Friday's total.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 6.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Wolverines games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Bulldogs score 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines give up (16.1).

When Georgia scores more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 442.5 yards per game, 126.3 more yards than the 316.2 the Wolverines give up per matchup.

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team picks up more than 316.2 yards.

The Bulldogs have 16 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolverines.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has played 13 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Wolverines score 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs surrender (9.5).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 9.5 points.

The Wolverines rack up 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs give up (254.8).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team piles up over 254.8 yards.

This year the Wolverines have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

Season Stats