The Clemson Tigers will meet the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Odds for Clemson vs. Iowa State

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

In 90.9% of Iowa State's games this season (10/11), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 44.

Wednesday's over/under is 15.6 points lower than the two team's combined 59.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 35.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.1, 5.1 points more than Wednesday's total of 44.

The 44-point total for this game is 9.1 points below the 53.1 points per game average total in Cyclones games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is 4-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 4-7 in their 11 games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Tigers average 6.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Cyclones give up (20.6).

When Clemson puts up more than 20.6 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers collect 53.0 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cyclones give up per contest (309.8).

Clemson is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out over 309.8 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Cyclones have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Iowa State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cyclones score 32.8 points per game, 17.8 more than the Tigers surrender (15.0).

Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team records more than 15.0 points.

The Cyclones average 128.1 more yards per game (437.4) than the Tigers give up (309.3).

When Iowa State amasses over 309.3 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Cyclones have 13 giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats