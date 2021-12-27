Publish date:
Clemson vs. Iowa State Cheez-It Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Iowa State
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
- In 90.9% of Iowa State's games this season (10/11), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 44.
- Wednesday's over/under is 15.6 points lower than the two team's combined 59.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 35.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.1, 5.1 points more than Wednesday's total of 44.
- The 44-point total for this game is 9.1 points below the 53.1 points per game average total in Cyclones games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson is 4-8-0 against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have an against the spread record of 4-7 in their 11 games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.
- Clemson's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
- The Tigers average 6.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Cyclones give up (20.6).
- When Clemson puts up more than 20.6 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers collect 53.0 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cyclones give up per contest (309.8).
- Clemson is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out over 309.8 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Cyclones have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Iowa State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Cyclones score 32.8 points per game, 17.8 more than the Tigers surrender (15.0).
- Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team records more than 15.0 points.
- The Cyclones average 128.1 more yards per game (437.4) than the Tigers give up (309.3).
- When Iowa State amasses over 309.3 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- The Cyclones have 13 giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Iowa State
26.8
Avg. Points Scored
32.8
15.0
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
362.8
Avg. Total Yards
437.4
309.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
309.8
18
Giveaways
13
18
Takeaways
14