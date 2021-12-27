The Texas Bowl will feature a matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the LSU Tigers.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 63.6% of LSU's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 48.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 5.4 points above Tuesday's over/under.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.0, 5.0 points more than Tuesday's over/under of 48.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 12.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Kansas State has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Wildcats rack up just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers allow (25.3).

Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.3 points.

The Wildcats rack up just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per matchup (372.2).

Kansas State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals more than 372.2 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU is 5-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

LSU has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Tigers score 6.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats allow (21.1).

When LSU records more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers rack up 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (348.0).

In games that LSU churns out over 348.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats