Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 63.6% of LSU's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 48.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 5.4 points above Tuesday's over/under.
- The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.0, 5.0 points more than Tuesday's over/under of 48.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 12.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- Kansas State has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wildcats rack up just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers allow (25.3).
- Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.3 points.
- The Wildcats rack up just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per matchup (372.2).
- Kansas State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals more than 372.2 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU is 5-5-1 against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.
- LSU has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Tigers score 6.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats allow (21.1).
- When LSU records more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (348.0).
- In games that LSU churns out over 348.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13