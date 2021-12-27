The Citrus Bowl will feature a matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in nine of 12 games this season.

Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 13.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 43.0 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Kentucky's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Wildcats score 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes surrender (19.2).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.2 points.

The Wildcats average 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (326.9).

When Kentucky totals over 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Wildcats have 20 turnovers, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (29).

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Iowa's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Hawkeyes score 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Wildcats surrender.

When Iowa scores more than 22.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes collect 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats give up per contest (337.1).

When Iowa amasses over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats