Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in nine of 12 games this season.
- Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 13.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 41.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 43.0 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Kentucky's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Wildcats score 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes surrender (19.2).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.2 points.
- The Wildcats average 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (326.9).
- When Kentucky totals over 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Wildcats have 20 turnovers, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (29).
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Iowa's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
- The Hawkeyes score 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Wildcats surrender.
- When Iowa scores more than 22.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes collect 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats give up per contest (337.1).
- When Iowa amasses over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Iowa
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.5
337.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
20
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
29