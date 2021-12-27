The Louisville Cardinals will meet the Air Force Falcons in the First Responder Bowl.

Odds for Louisville vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of 11 games this season.

Air Force's games have gone over 55 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.9 points per game, 7.9 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 8.9 points greater than the 46.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 59.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Tuesday's total.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 8.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cardinals have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Cardinals rack up 12.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Falcons surrender (19.1).

Louisville is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall in games when it records more than 19.1 points.

The Cardinals collect 450.6 yards per game, 162.4 more yards than the 288.2 the Falcons allow per matchup.

When Louisville piles up over 288.2 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (16).

Air Force Stats and Trends

In Air Force's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year the Falcons put up 4.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Cardinals give up (27.0).

When Air Force records more than 27.0 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Falcons collect 22.0 more yards per game (423.8) than the Cardinals give up (401.8).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals more than 401.8 yards.

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats