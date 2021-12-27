Publish date:
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland's games this season have gone over 55 points seven of 12 times.
- Virginia Tech's games have gone over 55 points in four of 12 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 52.1 points per game, 2.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 0.3 points lower than the 55.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Terrapins games this season is 57.6, 2.6 points more than Wednesday's total of 55.
- The 55 total in this game is 1.3 points above the 53.7 average total in Hokies games this season.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Maryland has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Terrapins average 27.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the Hokies surrender per matchup (22.9).
- Maryland is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 22.9 points.
- The Terrapins average 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies give up per contest (384.3).
- In games that Maryland amasses more than 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hokies are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Hokies put up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins surrender (32.4).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 32.4 points.
- The Hokies average 370.5 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 413.7 the Terrapins give up.
- When Virginia Tech picks up more than 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
370.5
413.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.3
17
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
14