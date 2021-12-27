The Pinstripe Bowl will see the Maryland Terrapins battle the Virginia Tech Hokies.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Maryland's games this season have gone over 55 points seven of 12 times.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 55 points in four of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.1 points per game, 2.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.3 points lower than the 55.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Terrapins games this season is 57.6, 2.6 points more than Wednesday's total of 55.

The 55 total in this game is 1.3 points above the 53.7 average total in Hokies games this season.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Maryland has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Terrapins average 27.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the Hokies surrender per matchup (22.9).

Maryland is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 22.9 points.

The Terrapins average 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies give up per contest (384.3).

In games that Maryland amasses more than 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maryland at SISportsbook.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Hokies are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Hokies put up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins surrender (32.4).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 32.4 points.

The Hokies average 370.5 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 413.7 the Terrapins give up.

When Virginia Tech picks up more than 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats