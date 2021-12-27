Publish date:
Miami vs. Washington State Sun Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Washington State
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of 12 games this season.
- Friday's total is 3.5 points lower than the two team's combined 62.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 52.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.9, 0.9 points above Friday's total of 59.
- The 56.3 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hurricanes are 3-5 ATS when favored by 0 points or more this season.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Hurricanes average 34.1 points per game, 9.8 more than the Cougars surrender per matchup (24.3).
- Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team records more than 24.3 points.
- The Hurricanes collect 448.8 yards per game, 69.9 more yards than the 378.9 the Cougars allow per contest.
- Miami is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses over 378.9 yards.
- This year, the Hurricanes have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (27).
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Cougars are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 0 points or more this year.
- Washington State's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
- The Cougars rack up 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 28.4 the Hurricanes allow.
- Washington State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.4 points.
- The Cougars average 390.7 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 389.6 the Hurricanes allow.
- When Washington State amasses more than 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Washington State
34.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
28.4
Avg. Points Allowed
24.3
448.8
Avg. Total Yards
390.7
389.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378.9
17
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
27