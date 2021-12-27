The Miami Hurricanes will meet the Washington State Cougars in the Sun Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of 12 games this season.

Friday's total is 3.5 points lower than the two team's combined 62.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 52.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.9, 0.9 points above Friday's total of 59.

The 56.3 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes are 3-5 ATS when favored by 0 points or more this season.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Hurricanes average 34.1 points per game, 9.8 more than the Cougars surrender per matchup (24.3).

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team records more than 24.3 points.

The Hurricanes collect 448.8 yards per game, 69.9 more yards than the 378.9 the Cougars allow per contest.

Miami is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses over 378.9 yards.

This year, the Hurricanes have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (27).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Cougars are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 0 points or more this year.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Cougars rack up 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 28.4 the Hurricanes allow.

Washington State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.4 points.

The Cougars average 390.7 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 389.6 the Hurricanes allow.

When Washington State amasses more than 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats