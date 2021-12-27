The Michigan State Spartans will meet the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 56 points in eight of 12 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 56 points in nine of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 74.9 points per game, 18.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

Spartans games have an average total of 55.0 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 56-point total for this game is 4.0 points below the 60.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Spartans have an ATS record of 4-2-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This year, the Spartans score 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers give up (23.1).

When Michigan State puts up more than 23.1 points, it is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans collect 82.0 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers give up per matchup (349.2).

Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team amasses more than 349.2 yards.

This year, the Spartans have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (21).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 10-3-0 this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).

This season the Panthers average 17.3 more points per game (43.0) than the Spartans allow (25.7).

Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team notches more than 25.7 points.

The Panthers collect 502.8 yards per game, 47.0 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans allow.

Pittsburgh is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up more than 455.8 yards.

This season the Panthers have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats