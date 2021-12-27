The Minnesota Golden Gophers will meet the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

In 75% of West Virginia's games this season (9/12), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 45.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 7.9 points above Tuesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.4 points more than the 42.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 3.0 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

The 52.7 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

In Minnesota's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in five chances).

Minnesota has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Golden Gophers put up just 1.8 more points per game (26.1) than the Mountaineers surrender (24.3).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.3 points.

The Golden Gophers average only 10.6 more yards per game (360.3), than the Mountaineers give up per contest (349.7).

When Minnesota picks up more than 349.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This season the Mountaineers score 8.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.3).

When West Virginia records more than 18.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Mountaineers average 98.5 more yards per game (383.3) than the Golden Gophers allow per outing (284.8).

When West Virginia churns out more than 284.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats