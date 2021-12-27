The Liberty Bowl will feature a matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over 58.5 points five of 12 times.

In 50% of Texas Tech's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 58.5.

The two teams combine to score 60.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 57.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Tuesday's total.

The 58.5-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 59.0 points per game average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Mississippi State is 7-5-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Bulldogs rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (30.9) than the Red Raiders surrender (32.1).

Mississippi State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.1 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 449.6 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 410.8 the Red Raiders allow per matchup.

Mississippi State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team totals over 410.8 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Red Raiders have forced (12).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech is 6-5-1 against the spread this season.

This year, the Red Raiders have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Texas Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this season (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Red Raiders average 4.7 more points per game (30.0) than the Bulldogs give up (25.3).

Texas Tech is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Red Raiders collect 77.2 more yards per game (408.3) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (331.1).

Texas Tech is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up over 331.1 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats