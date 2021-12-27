Publish date:
NC State vs. UCLA Holiday Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. UCLA
Over/Under Insights
- NC State's games this season have gone over 59.5 points three of 11 times.
- In 54.5% of UCLA's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 59.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.6, is 10.1 points above Tuesday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 53.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer than Tuesday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 1.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
NC State Stats and Trends
- In NC State's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have been favored by 1.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 6-4 ATS in those contests.
- NC State's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wolf Pack rack up 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins allow (26.8).
- NC State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.8 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 414.4 yards per game, 29.8 more yards than the 384.6 the Bruins allow per contest.
- NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out more than 384.6 yards.
- The Wolf Pack have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 19 takeaways .
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- This year, the Bruins have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Bruins rack up 36.5 points per game, 16.8 more than the Wolf Pack give up (19.7).
- UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.7 points.
- The Bruins average 441.5 yards per game, 109.9 more yards than the 331.6 the Wolf Pack give up.
- UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team totals more than 331.6 yards.
- The Bruins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|UCLA
33.1
Avg. Points Scored
36.5
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
26.8
414.4
Avg. Total Yards
441.5
331.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.6
11
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
19