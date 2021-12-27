The Holiday Bowl will feature a matchup between the NC State Wolf Pack and the UCLA Bruins.

Odds for NC State vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

NC State's games this season have gone over 59.5 points three of 11 times.

In 54.5% of UCLA's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 59.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.6, is 10.1 points above Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 53.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer than Tuesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 1.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

NC State Stats and Trends

In NC State's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 1.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 6-4 ATS in those contests.

NC State's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Wolf Pack rack up 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins allow (26.8).

NC State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.8 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 414.4 yards per game, 29.8 more yards than the 384.6 the Bruins allow per contest.

NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out more than 384.6 yards.

The Wolf Pack have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 19 takeaways .

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This year, the Bruins have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Bruins rack up 36.5 points per game, 16.8 more than the Wolf Pack give up (19.7).

UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.7 points.

The Bruins average 441.5 yards per game, 109.9 more yards than the 331.6 the Wolf Pack give up.

UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team totals more than 331.6 yards.

The Bruins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats