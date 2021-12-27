Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (7-7) will try to keep their six-game winning run going in a Week 16 battle with the New Orleans Saints (7-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in nine of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 78.6% of New Orleans' games (11/14) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 37.
  • Monday's over/under is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 42.8 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 42.7 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 44.8 points per game in 2021, 7.8 more than Monday's total.
  • The 37-point over/under for this game is 7.4 points below the 44.4 points per game average total in Saints games this season.
  • Against the spread, Miami is 8-6-0 this season.
  • This season, the Dolphins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Dolphins score 20.4 points per game, the same number the Saints give up.
  • Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.4 points.
  • The Dolphins rack up 22.2 fewer yards per game (314.7) than the Saints give up per outing (336.9).
  • When Miami piles up over 336.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).
  • In New Orleans' 14 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Saints have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • New Orleans' games this season have hit the over on six of 14 set point totals (42.9%).
  • This season the Saints rack up just 0.1 more points per game (22.4) than the Dolphins give up (22.3).
  • When New Orleans puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Saints rack up 311.7 yards per game, 37.4 fewer yards than the 349.1 the Dolphins give up.
  • In games that New Orleans totals more than 349.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • This season the Saints have 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.
  • The Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • New Orleans has hit the over in three of six games at home this season.
  • The average point total in Saints home games this season is 45.7 points, 8.7 more than this matchup's over/under (37).
  • On the road, Miami is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall.
  • The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 3-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in six road games, Miami has hit the over twice.
  • Dolphins away games this season average 46.1 total points, 9.1 more than this outing's over/under (37).

