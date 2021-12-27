The Miami Dolphins (7-7) will try to keep their six-game winning run going in a Week 16 battle with the New Orleans Saints (7-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in nine of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 78.6% of New Orleans' games (11/14) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 37.

Monday's over/under is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 42.8 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 42.7 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 44.8 points per game in 2021, 7.8 more than Monday's total.

The 37-point over/under for this game is 7.4 points below the 44.4 points per game average total in Saints games this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

Against the spread, Miami is 8-6-0 this season.

This season, the Dolphins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Miami's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Dolphins score 20.4 points per game, the same number the Saints give up.

Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.4 points.

The Dolphins rack up 22.2 fewer yards per game (314.7) than the Saints give up per outing (336.9).

When Miami piles up over 336.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).

Saints stats and trends

In New Orleans' 14 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Saints have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

New Orleans' games this season have hit the over on six of 14 set point totals (42.9%).

This season the Saints rack up just 0.1 more points per game (22.4) than the Dolphins give up (22.3).

When New Orleans puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Saints rack up 311.7 yards per game, 37.4 fewer yards than the 349.1 the Dolphins give up.

In games that New Orleans totals more than 349.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This season the Saints have 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point underdogs or greater at home.

New Orleans has hit the over in three of six games at home this season.

The average point total in Saints home games this season is 45.7 points, 8.7 more than this matchup's over/under (37).

On the road, Miami is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall.

The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 3-point favorites or more.

This season, in six road games, Miami has hit the over twice.

Dolphins away games this season average 46.1 total points, 9.1 more than this outing's over/under (37).

