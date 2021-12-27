The Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature a matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Odds for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in eight of 12 games this season.

South Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 57.7 points per game, 0.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.6 points more than the 55.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 66.7 points per game in 2021, 8.2 more than Thursday's total.

The 58.5 over/under in this game is 9.0 points above the 49.5 average total in Gamecocks games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 9 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This year, the Tar Heels score 12.1 more points per game (36.4) than the Gamecocks give up (24.3).

North Carolina is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Tar Heels average 479.7 yards per game, 122.6 more yards than the 357.1 the Gamecocks give up per contest.

North Carolina is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team totals more than 357.1 yards.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 10 fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (24).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 9 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

South Carolina's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Gamecocks average 10.3 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Tar Heels allow (31.6).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.6 points.

The Gamecocks collect 321.5 yards per game, 86.3 fewer yards than the 407.8 the Tar Heels give up.

In games that South Carolina churns out more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over eight more times (23 total) than the Tar Heels have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats