The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

In 45.5% of Oklahoma State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

Saturday's total is 20.4 points lower than the two team's combined 65.9 points per game average.

This contest's total is 10.4 points greater than the 35.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.9, 8.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 6.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Notre Dame is 7-3-0 this year.

The Fighting Irish are 5-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Fighting Irish average 35.3 points per game, 18.5 more than the Cowboys allow per outing (16.8).

Notre Dame is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 142.2 more yards per game (415.8) than the Cowboys give up per outing (273.6).

In games that Notre Dame totals more than 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

This year, the Fighting Irish have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (18).

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

Oklahoma State has eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys put up 30.6 points per game, 12.3 more than the Fighting Irish give up (18.3).

Oklahoma State is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team notches more than 18.3 points.

The Cowboys average 64.8 more yards per game (403.9) than the Fighting Irish give up (339.1).

When Oklahoma State piles up over 339.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cowboys have 19 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 23 takeaways .

