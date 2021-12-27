The Rose Bowl will see the Ohio State Buckeyes meet the Utah Utes.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in five of 12 games this season.

In 30% of Utah's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 66.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81, is 15.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24.5 fewer than the 66 total in this contest.

Buckeyes games have an average total of 64.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66 over/under in this game is 13.6 points higher than the 52.4 average total in Utes games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 6.5 points or more 12 times this season and are 7-5 ATS in those contests.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Buckeyes rack up 45.5 points per game, 24.9 more than the Utes give up per contest (20.6).

Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.6 points.

The Buckeyes average 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes allow per contest (316.9).

In games that Ohio State amasses over 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).

Utah Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah is 4-6-0 this year.

Utah has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Utes average 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes allow (20.9).

Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Utes rack up 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes give up (366.7).

When Utah totals more than 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats