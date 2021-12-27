Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in five of 12 games this season.
- In 30% of Utah's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 66.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81, is 15.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24.5 fewer than the 66 total in this contest.
- Buckeyes games have an average total of 64.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 66 over/under in this game is 13.6 points higher than the 52.4 average total in Utes games this season.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 6.5 points or more 12 times this season and are 7-5 ATS in those contests.
- Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Buckeyes rack up 45.5 points per game, 24.9 more than the Utes give up per contest (20.6).
- Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.6 points.
- The Buckeyes average 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes allow per contest (316.9).
- In games that Ohio State amasses over 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).
Utah Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Utah is 4-6-0 this year.
- Utah has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Utes average 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes allow (20.9).
- Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.9 points.
- The Utes rack up 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes give up (366.7).
- When Utah totals more than 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Utah
45.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.5
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
551.1
Avg. Total Yards
428.5
366.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.9
9
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
14