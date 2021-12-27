The Alamo Bowl will see the Oklahoma Sooners play the Oregon Ducks.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.

Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.8, is 9.3 points above Wednesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Sooners games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

The 60.5 over/under in this game is 3.4 points above the 57.1 average total in Ducks games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma is 5-6-0 this year.

So far this season, the Sooners have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Sooners rack up 38.4 points per game, 12.9 more than the Ducks surrender per outing (25.5).

Oklahoma is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.

The Sooners average 441.6 yards per game, 71.1 more yards than the 370.5 the Ducks allow per matchup.

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 370.5 yards.

The Sooners have 13 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 22 takeaways .

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Ducks have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Oregon has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Ducks put up 31.4 points per game, 6.1 more than the Sooners give up (25.3).

When Oregon scores more than 25.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Ducks average 418.0 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 380.2 the Sooners allow.

When Oregon picks up over 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over 13 times, 10 fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats