Oklahoma vs. Oregon Alamo Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.
- Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.8, is 9.3 points above Wednesday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 50.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Sooners games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 60.5 over/under in this game is 3.4 points above the 57.1 average total in Ducks games this season.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma is 5-6-0 this year.
- So far this season, the Sooners have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.
- Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Sooners rack up 38.4 points per game, 12.9 more than the Ducks surrender per outing (25.5).
- Oklahoma is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.
- The Sooners average 441.6 yards per game, 71.1 more yards than the 370.5 the Ducks allow per matchup.
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 370.5 yards.
- The Sooners have 13 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 22 takeaways .
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Ducks have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Oregon has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Ducks put up 31.4 points per game, 6.1 more than the Sooners give up (25.3).
- When Oregon scores more than 25.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Ducks average 418.0 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 380.2 the Sooners allow.
- When Oregon picks up over 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over 13 times, 10 fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (23).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Oregon
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.4
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
418.0
380.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
370.5
13
Giveaways
13
23
Takeaways
22