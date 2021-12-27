Publish date:
Penn State vs. Arkansas Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State's games this season have gone over 48 points five of 12 times.
- Arkansas' games have gone over 48 points in nine of 13 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 9.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 7.2 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48-point over/under for this game is 7.3 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 1.5 points or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.
- Penn State has gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times over 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Nittany Lions put up just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks give up (24.0).
- When Penn State puts up more than 24.0 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Nittany Lions collect only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks give up per outing (371.3).
- In games that Penn State piles up more than 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Nittany Lions have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (14).
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arkansas is 8-4-1 this year.
- This year, the Razorbacks have an against-the-spread record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Arkansas has gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 13 games with a set point total).
- This season the Razorbacks put up 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.8).
- Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team scores more than 16.8 points.
- The Razorbacks average 441.6 yards per game, 97.6 more yards than the 344.0 the Nittany Lions give up.
- In games that Arkansas amasses more than 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- This year the Razorbacks have nine turnovers, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Arkansas
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.0
381.7
Avg. Total Yards
441.6
344.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.3
13
Giveaways
9
19
Takeaways
14