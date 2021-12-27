The Penn State Nittany Lions will meet the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Outback Bowl.

Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Penn State's games this season have gone over 48 points five of 12 times.

Arkansas' games have gone over 48 points in nine of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 9.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.2 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 48-point over/under for this game is 7.3 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 1.5 points or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.

Penn State has gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Nittany Lions put up just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks give up (24.0).

When Penn State puts up more than 24.0 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Nittany Lions collect only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks give up per outing (371.3).

In games that Penn State piles up more than 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Nittany Lions have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (14).

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas is 8-4-1 this year.

This year, the Razorbacks have an against-the-spread record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Arkansas has gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 13 games with a set point total).

This season the Razorbacks put up 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.8).

Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team scores more than 16.8 points.

The Razorbacks average 441.6 yards per game, 97.6 more yards than the 344.0 the Nittany Lions give up.

In games that Arkansas amasses more than 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year the Razorbacks have nine turnovers, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (19).

Season Stats