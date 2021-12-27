The Tennessee Volunteers will play the Purdue Boilermakers in the Music City Bowl.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to put up more than 64 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Purdue's games have gone over 64 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 66.3 points per game, 2.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 48 points per game, 16.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Volunteers games have an average total of 62.0 points this season, 2.0 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 64 over/under in this game is 11.1 points higher than the 52.9 average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Volunteers are 3-2 ATS when favored by 5 points or more this season.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total nine times in 12 opportunities (75%).

This year, the Volunteers put up 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (20.5).

When Tennessee puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Volunteers rack up 117.3 more yards per game (458.9) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (341.6).

Tennessee is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team totals over 341.6 yards.

The Volunteers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 16 takeaways .

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5 points or more (in four chances).

Purdue's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Boilermakers average 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the Volunteers allow.

Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.5 points.

The Boilermakers collect 423.9 yards per game, just 19.3 more than the 404.6 the Volunteers give up.

Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out more than 404.6 yards.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats