Tennessee vs. Purdue Music City Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee has combined with its opponents to put up more than 64 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Purdue's games have gone over 64 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 66.3 points per game, 2.3 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 48 points per game, 16.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Volunteers games have an average total of 62.0 points this season, 2.0 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 64 over/under in this game is 11.1 points higher than the 52.9 average total in Boilermakers games this season.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Volunteers are 3-2 ATS when favored by 5 points or more this season.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total nine times in 12 opportunities (75%).
- This year, the Volunteers put up 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (20.5).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Volunteers rack up 117.3 more yards per game (458.9) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (341.6).
- Tennessee is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team totals over 341.6 yards.
- The Volunteers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 16 takeaways .
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5 points or more (in four chances).
- Purdue's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Boilermakers average 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the Volunteers allow.
- Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.5 points.
- The Boilermakers collect 423.9 yards per game, just 19.3 more than the 404.6 the Volunteers give up.
- Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out more than 404.6 yards.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Purdue
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
458.9
Avg. Total Yards
423.9
404.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
341.6
12
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
16