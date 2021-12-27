Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Gator Bowl will feature a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

  • Texas A&M has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Aggies score just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons allow (30.3).
  • Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.3 points.
  • The Aggies rack up 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5), than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (424.2).
  • Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals more than 424.2 yards.
  • This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).
  • Against the spread, Wake Forest is 6-6-0 this year.
  • Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Demon Deacons average 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies allow (15.9).
  • Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall when the team notches more than 15.9 points.
  • The Demon Deacons collect 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies allow per matchup (327.5).
  • Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team amasses more than 327.5 yards.
  • The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsWake Forest

29.3

Avg. Points Scored

41.2

15.9

Avg. Points Allowed

30.3

391.5

Avg. Total Yards

469.2

327.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

424.2

16

Giveaways

20

15

Takeaways

27