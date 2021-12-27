The Gator Bowl will feature a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Aggies score just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons allow (30.3).

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.3 points.

The Aggies rack up 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5), than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (424.2).

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals more than 424.2 yards.

This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wake Forest is 6-6-0 this year.

Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Demon Deacons average 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies allow (15.9).

Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall when the team notches more than 15.9 points.

The Demon Deacons collect 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies allow per matchup (327.5).

Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team amasses more than 327.5 yards.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats