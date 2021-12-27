The Quick Lane Bowl will see the Western Michigan Broncos play the Nevada Wolf Pack.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 58.3% of Nevada's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 56.

Monday's total is 11.5 points lower than the two team's combined 67.5 points per game average.

The 53 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 56 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 61.3, 5.3 points above Monday's total of 56.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

In Western Michigan's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Broncos are 3-3-1 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Broncos rack up 30.8 points per game, 6.4 more than the Wolf Pack surrender per outing (24.4).

Western Michigan is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.

The Broncos average 66.0 more yards per game (463.8) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (397.8).

Western Michigan is 4-4-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses over 397.8 yards.

The Broncos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 26 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Nevada's games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 36.7 points per game, 8.1 more than the Broncos give up (28.6).

When Nevada scores more than 28.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack average 439.6 yards per game, 101.3 more yards than the 338.3 the Broncos give up.

Nevada is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team churns out more than 338.3 yards.

This season the Wolf Pack have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats