The Las Vegas Bowl will feature a matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42 points in six of 12 games this season.

Arizona State's games have gone over 42 points in eight of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 55.5 points per game, 13.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 42.4, 0.4 points more than Thursday's total of 42.

The 42-point over/under for this game is 10.5 points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Sun Devils games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

In Wisconsin's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 6-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those contests.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Badgers score 25.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the Sun Devils give up per matchup (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team records more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers average 48.0 more yards per game (377.2) than the Sun Devils give up per contest (329.2).

Wisconsin is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals more than 329.2 yards.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 22 times this season, three more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (19).

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

Arizona State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils average 29.7 points per game, 13.3 more than the Badgers give up (16.4).

Arizona State is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team records more than 16.4 points.

The Sun Devils average 160.5 more yards per game (401.3) than the Badgers give up (240.8).

Arizona State is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team piles up more than 240.8 yards.

This season the Sun Devils have 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (22).

Season Stats