Publish date:
Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 38.5% of Cincinnati's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 58.5.
- Friday's total is 23.2 points lower than the two team's combined 81.7 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 22.2 points above the 36.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bearcats have averaged a total of 54.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have an ATS record of 6-5 in their 11 games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Crimson Tide rack up 42.5 points per game, 26.4 more than the Bearcats allow per contest (16.1).
- When Alabama scores more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide average 495.0 yards per game, 190.1 more yards than the 304.9 the Bearcats allow per contest.
- Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team piles up over 304.9 yards.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (32).
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- This season the Bearcats score 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.2).
- When Cincinnati scores more than 20.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall.
- The Bearcats rack up 428.8 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 305.1 the Crimson Tide give up.
- Cincinnati is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall when the team amasses more than 305.1 yards.
- The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Cincinnati
42.5
Avg. Points Scored
39.2
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
495.0
Avg. Total Yards
428.8
305.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
304.9
10
Giveaways
19
20
Takeaways
32