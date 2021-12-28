The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) and Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) will face each other in the Cotton Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 38.5% of Cincinnati's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 58.5.

Friday's total is 23.2 points lower than the two team's combined 81.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 22.2 points above the 36.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bearcats have averaged a total of 54.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

This season, the Crimson Tide have an ATS record of 6-5 in their 11 games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide rack up 42.5 points per game, 26.4 more than the Bearcats allow per contest (16.1).

When Alabama scores more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide average 495.0 yards per game, 190.1 more yards than the 304.9 the Bearcats allow per contest.

Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team piles up over 304.9 yards.

This year, the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (32).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This season the Bearcats score 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.2).

When Cincinnati scores more than 20.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall.

The Bearcats rack up 428.8 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 305.1 the Crimson Tide give up.

Cincinnati is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall when the team amasses more than 305.1 yards.

The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats