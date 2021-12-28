The Auburn Tigers will battle the Houston Cougars in the Birmingham Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Auburn vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.9, is 15.4 points above Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 43.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.0, 2.5 points more than Tuesday's over/under of 51.5.

The 51.5-point total for this game is 3.7 points below the 55.2 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 2 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Auburn's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This year, the Tigers put up 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars surrender (21.0).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.

The Tigers collect 405.4 yards per game, 106.6 more yards than the 298.8 the Cougars allow per matchup.

Auburn is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team churns out over 298.8 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, 10 fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.

Houston Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Houston is 7-6-0 this year.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 2 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Houston's games this year have hit the over eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

The Cougars score 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers give up (22.2).

Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team records more than 22.2 points.

The Cougars collect 44.4 more yards per game (415.1) than the Tigers allow per outing (370.7).

In games that Houston churns out over 370.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

This season the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats