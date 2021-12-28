Publish date:
Auburn vs. Houston Birmingham Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Auburn vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.9, is 15.4 points above Tuesday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 43.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.0, 2.5 points more than Tuesday's over/under of 51.5.
- The 51.5-point total for this game is 3.7 points below the 55.2 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Tigers have been favored by 2 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
- Auburn's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- This year, the Tigers put up 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars surrender (21.0).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.
- The Tigers collect 405.4 yards per game, 106.6 more yards than the 298.8 the Cougars allow per matchup.
- Auburn is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team churns out over 298.8 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, 10 fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 7-6-0 this year.
- The Cougars have been underdogs by 2 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).
- The Cougars score 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers give up (22.2).
- Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team records more than 22.2 points.
- The Cougars collect 44.4 more yards per game (415.1) than the Tigers allow per outing (370.7).
- In games that Houston churns out over 370.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- This season the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Houston
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.3
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21.0
405.4
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
370.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.8
12
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
22