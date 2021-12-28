The Sugar Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in five of 11 games this season.

Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in six of 13 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 13.4 points lower than the two team's combined 68.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.8 points greater than the 44.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 70.4 points per game in 2021, 15.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

In Ole Miss' 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Rebels have been favored by 1.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

Ole Miss has hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Rebels score 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears allow (19.2).

Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.2 points.

The Rebels average 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears give up per outing (348.5).

In games that Ole Miss churns out more than 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over nine times this season, 15 fewer than the Bears have forced (24).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.

Baylor Stats and Trends

In Baylor's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

This year, the Bears have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Bears score 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels give up (25.0).

Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team records more than 25.0 points.

The Bears rack up only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels give up per outing (428.8).

In games that Baylor piles up over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (20).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats