Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Baylor Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in six of 13 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 13.4 points lower than the two team's combined 68.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 10.8 points greater than the 44.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 70.4 points per game in 2021, 15.4 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- In Ole Miss' 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Rebels have been favored by 1.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
- Ole Miss has hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Rebels score 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears allow (19.2).
- Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.2 points.
- The Rebels average 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears give up per outing (348.5).
- In games that Ole Miss churns out more than 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over nine times this season, 15 fewer than the Bears have forced (24).
Baylor Stats and Trends
- In Baylor's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
- This year, the Bears have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- The Bears score 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels give up (25.0).
- Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team records more than 25.0 points.
- The Bears rack up only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels give up per outing (428.8).
- In games that Baylor piles up over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bears have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (20).
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Baylor
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
506.7
Avg. Total Yards
430.2
428.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.5
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
24