The Arizona Bowl will feature a matchup between the Boise State Broncos and the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Odds for Boise State vs. Central Michigan

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on only two of 12 set point totals (16.7%).

This year, the Broncos rack up 3.0 more points per game (29.2) than the Chippewas allow (26.2).

Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.2 points.

The Broncos rack up just 11.3 fewer yards per game (381.0) than the Chippewas allow per matchup (392.3).

In games that Boise State churns out more than 392.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Chippewas have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

Central Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Chippewas put up 33.0 points per game, 14.0 more than the Broncos give up (19.0).

Central Michigan is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Chippewas average 86.4 more yards per game (451.9) than the Broncos give up (365.5).

In games that Central Michigan picks up more than 365.5 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year the Chippewas have 11 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (23).

Season Stats