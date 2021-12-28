It'll be the Buffalo Bills (9-6) against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in NFL Week 17 action.

Odds for Bills vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in eight of 15 games (53.3%) this season.

So far this season, 53.3% of Atlanta's games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.5.

Sunday's total is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.

This contest's total is 0.2 points greater than the 44.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 47.9 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 2.6 points below the 47.1 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Bills have been favored by 14.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Buffalo has eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Bills score just 1.8 more points per game (28.5) than the Falcons allow (26.7).

Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.

The Bills average only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2) than the Falcons give up per contest (364.9).

In games that Buffalo churns out over 364.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over 19 times this season, two more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (17).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta is 5-10-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta's games this season have hit the over on six of 15 set point totals (40%).

This year the Falcons rack up just 0.9 more points per game (18.5) than the Bills allow (17.6).

When Atlanta puts up more than 17.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Falcons average 21.6 more yards per game (309.5) than the Bills give up per contest (287.9).

In games that Atlanta piles up over 287.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 22 times, seven fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Buffalo is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

At home, the Bills are 3-0 ATS as 14.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Buffalo has gone over the total in three of seven home games.

This season, Bills home games average 46.1 points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

On the road, Atlanta is 5-3 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

In four of eight away games this year, Atlanta has hit the over.

This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

