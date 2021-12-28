Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Buffalo Bills (9-6) against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in NFL Week 17 action.

Odds for Bills vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in eight of 15 games (53.3%) this season.
  • So far this season, 53.3% of Atlanta's games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • Sunday's total is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 0.2 points greater than the 44.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 47.9 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 2.6 points below the 47.1 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.
  • Buffalo has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Bills have been favored by 14.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Buffalo has eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Bills score just 1.8 more points per game (28.5) than the Falcons allow (26.7).
  • Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.
  • The Bills average only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2) than the Falcons give up per contest (364.9).
  • In games that Buffalo churns out over 364.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over 19 times this season, two more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (17).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Falcons.
  • Atlanta is 5-10-0 against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta's games this season have hit the over on six of 15 set point totals (40%).
  • This year the Falcons rack up just 0.9 more points per game (18.5) than the Bills allow (17.6).
  • When Atlanta puts up more than 17.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Falcons average 21.6 more yards per game (309.5) than the Bills give up per contest (287.9).
  • In games that Atlanta piles up over 287.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 22 times, seven fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Buffalo is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • At home, the Bills are 3-0 ATS as 14.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, Buffalo has gone over the total in three of seven home games.
  • This season, Bills home games average 46.1 points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • On the road, Atlanta is 5-3 overall and 4-4 against the spread.
  • In four of eight away games this year, Atlanta has hit the over.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

