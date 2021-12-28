Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Giants (4-11) will fight to snap their four-game slide in a Week 17 clash against the Chicago Bears (5-10).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bears vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Chicago and its opponents have gone over the current 37.5-point total in nine of 15 games (60%) this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 37.5 points in nine of 15 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 3.3 points higher than the combined 34.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 11.7 points lower than the 49.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Bears games this season is 43.4, 5.9 points more than Sunday's total of 37.5.
  • The 45.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 7.8 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Chicago has played 15 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Chicago has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Bears put up 17.7 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Giants surrender per matchup (24.3).
  • When Chicago puts up more than 24.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Bears average 55.9 fewer yards per game (308.0), than the Giants allow per contest (363.9).
  • In games that Chicago totals more than 363.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year, the Bears have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Giants' takeaways (20).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Chicago's matchup with the Giants.
  • New York has played 15 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Giants have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 6 points or more (in nine chances).
  • New York has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (five times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Giants score 8.4 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Bears surrender (24.9).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.9 points.
  • The Giants average 303.5 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 326.5 the Bears give up.
  • New York is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up more than 326.5 yards.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 11 more times (23 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-5 overall there, this year.
  • Chicago has gone over the total twice in seven home games this season.
  • This season, Bears home games average 43.0 points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).
  • This season in away games, New York is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.
  • This season, in eight road games, New York has hit the over five times.
  • Giants away games this season average 45.4 total points, 7.9 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.