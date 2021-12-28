The New York Giants (4-11) will fight to snap their four-game slide in a Week 17 clash against the Chicago Bears (5-10).

Odds for Bears vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the current 37.5-point total in nine of 15 games (60%) this season.

New York's games have gone over 37.5 points in nine of 15 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 3.3 points higher than the combined 34.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 11.7 points lower than the 49.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Bears games this season is 43.4, 5.9 points more than Sunday's total of 37.5.

The 45.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 7.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has played 15 games, with five wins against the spread.

Chicago has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Bears put up 17.7 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Giants surrender per matchup (24.3).

When Chicago puts up more than 24.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bears average 55.9 fewer yards per game (308.0), than the Giants allow per contest (363.9).

In games that Chicago totals more than 363.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Bears have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Giants' takeaways (20).

Giants stats and trends

New York has played 15 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Giants have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 6 points or more (in nine chances).

New York has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (five times in 15 games with a set point total).

This year the Giants score 8.4 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Bears surrender (24.9).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.9 points.

The Giants average 303.5 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 326.5 the Bears give up.

New York is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up more than 326.5 yards.

The Giants have turned the ball over 11 more times (23 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-5 overall there, this year.

Chicago has gone over the total twice in seven home games this season.

This season, Bears home games average 43.0 points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).

This season in away games, New York is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

This season, in eight road games, New York has hit the over five times.

Giants away games this season average 45.4 total points, 7.9 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).

