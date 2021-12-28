Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North rivals will clash in NFL Week 17 action when the Cleveland Browns (7-8) battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1).

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in eight of 15 games this season.
  • In 60% of Pittsburgh's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 40.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 41 points per game, 0.5 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.6 points per game, 6.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Browns games this season feature an average total of 46.1 points, a number 5.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 3.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Cleveland is 7-8-0 this year.
  • The Browns have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • This year, the Browns average 3.8 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Steelers give up (24.7).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.7 points.
  • The Browns rack up 22.9 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Steelers allow per outing (368.4).
  • Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 368.4 yards.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (17) this season.
  • Pittsburgh has played 15 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those games.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • This season the Steelers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Browns allow (21.9).
  • Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.9 points.
  • The Steelers collect just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns allow (321.0).
  • When Pittsburgh amasses more than 321.0 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Browns.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-2-1 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • Pittsburgh has hit the over in three of eight games at home this season.
  • This season, Steelers home games average 42.3 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).
  • Away from home, Cleveland is 2-5 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • In four of seven road games this season, Cleveland has gone over the total.
  • This season, Browns away games average 48.4 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.