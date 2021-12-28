AFC North rivals will clash in NFL Week 17 action when the Cleveland Browns (7-8) battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in eight of 15 games this season.

In 60% of Pittsburgh's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 40.5.

The two teams combine to score 41 points per game, 0.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.6 points per game, 6.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Browns games this season feature an average total of 46.1 points, a number 5.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 3.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

Against the spread, Cleveland is 7-8-0 this year.

The Browns have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).

This year, the Browns average 3.8 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Steelers give up (24.7).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.7 points.

The Browns rack up 22.9 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Steelers allow per outing (368.4).

Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 368.4 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has played 15 games, with six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those games.

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).

This season the Steelers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Browns allow (21.9).

Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.9 points.

The Steelers collect just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns allow (321.0).

When Pittsburgh amasses more than 321.0 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall.

The Steelers have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Browns.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-2-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point underdogs or more.

Pittsburgh has hit the over in three of eight games at home this season.

This season, Steelers home games average 42.3 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

Away from home, Cleveland is 2-5 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

In four of seven road games this season, Cleveland has gone over the total.

This season, Browns away games average 48.4 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.