December 28, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 17 clash with the Arizona Cardinals (10-5).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

  • Dallas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.
  • Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in six of 15 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 6.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 40.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cowboys games this season have an average total of 50.5, the same value as Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.4 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Dallas' 15 games this season, it has 12 wins against the spread.
  • The Cowboys are 6-2 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.
  • Dallas' games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • This year, the Cowboys average 10.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Cardinals give up (20.4).
  • Dallas is 10-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.4 points.
  • The Cowboys average 85.2 more yards per game (409.5) than the Cardinals give up per outing (324.3).
  • In games that Dallas totals over 324.3 yards, the team is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (24).
  • Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • The Cardinals have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Arizona's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The Cardinals average 26.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the Cowboys allow (20.5).
  • Arizona is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team records more than 20.5 points.
  • The Cardinals collect 26.3 more yards per game (376.5) than the Cowboys allow (350.2).
  • In games that Arizona totals over 350.2 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times, 19 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Dallas is 5-2 overall and 5-2 against the spread.
  • This season, as 5.5-point favorites or more at home, the Cowboys are 3-2 ATS.
  • In seven home games this season, Dallas has hit the over five times.
  • The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).
  • This season away from home, Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • On the road, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in eight road games, Arizona has gone over the total four times.
  • Cardinals away games this season average 48.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

