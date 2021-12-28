The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 17 clash with the Arizona Cardinals (10-5).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in six of 15 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 6.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season have an average total of 50.5, the same value as Sunday's over/under.

The 48.4 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

In Dallas' 15 games this season, it has 12 wins against the spread.

The Cowboys are 6-2 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

This year, the Cowboys average 10.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Cardinals give up (20.4).

Dallas is 10-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.4 points.

The Cowboys average 85.2 more yards per game (409.5) than the Cardinals give up per outing (324.3).

In games that Dallas totals over 324.3 yards, the team is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (24).

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The Cardinals average 26.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the Cowboys allow (20.5).

Arizona is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team records more than 20.5 points.

The Cardinals collect 26.3 more yards per game (376.5) than the Cowboys allow (350.2).

In games that Arizona totals over 350.2 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times, 19 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Dallas is 5-2 overall and 5-2 against the spread.

This season, as 5.5-point favorites or more at home, the Cowboys are 3-2 ATS.

In seven home games this season, Dallas has hit the over five times.

The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).

This season away from home, Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

On the road, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in eight road games, Arizona has gone over the total four times.

Cardinals away games this season average 48.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

