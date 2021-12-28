The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) and Michigan Wolverines (12-1) will face each other in the Orange Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 53.8% of Michigan's games (7/13) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 45.5.

Friday's over/under is 31.6 points lower than the two team's combined 77.1 points per game average.

The 25.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.9 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wolverines have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 6.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia is 8-5-0 this year.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more so far this season.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs score 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines allow (16.1).

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team records more than 16.1 points.

The Bulldogs collect 442.5 yards per game, 126.3 more yards than the 316.2 the Wolverines give up per outing.

In games that Georgia totals over 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's 13 games this season, it has 11 wins against the spread.

Michigan has gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 13 games with a set point total).

This season the Wolverines rack up 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs allow (9.5).

When Michigan puts up more than 9.5 points, it is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Wolverines average 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (254.8).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team piles up more than 254.8 yards.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats