The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will look to continue their four-game winning run versus the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in Week 17.

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in six of 15 games (40%) this season.

So far this season, 60% of Minnesota's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 47.5.

Sunday's total is 3.6 points lower than the two team's combined 51.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 1.1 points greater than the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 49.1 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 11-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Green Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times in 15 games with a set point total).

This year, the Packers score just 0.7 more points per game (25.5) than the Vikings surrender (24.8).

Green Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.8 points.

The Packers collect 21.9 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Vikings allow per outing (379.0).

In games that Green Bay picks up over 379.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 12 fewer than the Vikings have forced (22).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Vikings covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this season (nine times over 15 games with a set point total).

This season the Vikings average 4.0 more points per game (25.6) than the Packers allow (21.6).

Minnesota is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.

The Vikings rack up 44.1 more yards per game (375.4) than the Packers give up per contest (331.3).

When Minnesota piles up over 331.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This season the Vikings have 13 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (26).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread, and 7-0 overall, at home.

At home, the Packers are 3-1 ATS as 6.5-point favorites or more.

In seven games at home this year, Green Bay has hit the over three times.

Packers home games this season average 47.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

In away games, Minnesota is 3-5 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

The Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

In eight away games this season, Minnesota has gone over the total six times.

Vikings away games this season average 48.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

