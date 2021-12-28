Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will look to continue their four-game winning run versus the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in Week 17.

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in six of 15 games (40%) this season.
  • So far this season, 60% of Minnesota's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 47.5.
  • Sunday's total is 3.6 points lower than the two team's combined 51.1 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.1 points greater than the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 49.1 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.
  • Green Bay is 11-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
  • Green Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Packers score just 0.7 more points per game (25.5) than the Vikings surrender (24.8).
  • Green Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.8 points.
  • The Packers collect 21.9 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Vikings allow per outing (379.0).
  • In games that Green Bay picks up over 379.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 12 fewer than the Vikings have forced (22).
  • Minnesota has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Vikings covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
  • Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this season (nine times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Vikings average 4.0 more points per game (25.6) than the Packers allow (21.6).
  • Minnesota is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.
  • The Vikings rack up 44.1 more yards per game (375.4) than the Packers give up per contest (331.3).
  • When Minnesota piles up over 331.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • This season the Vikings have 13 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (26).

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread, and 7-0 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Packers are 3-1 ATS as 6.5-point favorites or more.
  • In seven games at home this year, Green Bay has hit the over three times.
  • Packers home games this season average 47.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • In away games, Minnesota is 3-5 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
  • The Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 6.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In eight away games this season, Minnesota has gone over the total six times.
  • Vikings away games this season average 48.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

