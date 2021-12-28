Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) will try to keep their three-game winning run alive in a Week 17 battle with the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7).

Odds for Colts vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in seven of 15 games this season.
  • Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 4.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.9 points per game, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Colts games this season is 47.1, 2.1 points above Sunday's total of 45.
  • In 2021, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 2.6 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Indianapolis is 10-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Colts have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 15 opportunities (53.3%).
  • The Colts average 28.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per outing the Raiders surrender.
  • When Indianapolis puts up more than 25.8 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Colts rack up 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders give up per matchup (335.3).
  • Indianapolis is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up more than 335.3 yards.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over four more times (17 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.
  • Las Vegas has played 15 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Raiders have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Las Vegas has hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Raiders score per game (21.1) than the Colts surrender (21.1).
  • When Las Vegas scores more than 21.1 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Raiders average 367.5 yards per game, 21.5 more yards than the 346.0 the Colts give up.
  • Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 346.0 yards.
  • This year the Raiders have 22 turnovers, nine fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Indianapolis is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • The Colts have two wins ATS (2-1) as 7.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, Indianapolis has gone over the total in four of eight games at home.
  • This season, Colts home games average 48.1 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
  • Las Vegas is 4-3 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, away from home.
  • Las Vegas has hit the over in three of seven road games this year.
  • This season, Raiders away games average 47.1 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

