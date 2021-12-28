The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) will try to keep their three-game winning run alive in a Week 17 battle with the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7).

Odds for Colts vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in seven of 15 games this season.

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in eight of 15 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 4.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.9 points per game, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Colts games this season is 47.1, 2.1 points above Sunday's total of 45.

In 2021, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 2.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis is 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Colts have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more so far this season.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 15 opportunities (53.3%).

The Colts average 28.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per outing the Raiders surrender.

When Indianapolis puts up more than 25.8 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Colts rack up 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders give up per matchup (335.3).

Indianapolis is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up more than 335.3 yards.

The Colts have turned the ball over four more times (17 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has played 15 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Raiders have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Las Vegas has hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).

The Raiders score per game (21.1) than the Colts surrender (21.1).

When Las Vegas scores more than 21.1 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Raiders average 367.5 yards per game, 21.5 more yards than the 346.0 the Colts give up.

Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 346.0 yards.

This year the Raiders have 22 turnovers, nine fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Indianapolis is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Colts have two wins ATS (2-1) as 7.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, Indianapolis has gone over the total in four of eight games at home.

This season, Colts home games average 48.1 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

Las Vegas is 4-3 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, away from home.

Las Vegas has hit the over in three of seven road games this year.

This season, Raiders away games average 47.1 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

