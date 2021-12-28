Publish date:
Clemson vs. Iowa State Cheez-It Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Iowa State
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Iowa State has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in 10 of 11 games this season.
- Wednesday's total is 15.6 points lower than the two team's combined 59.6 points per game average.
- The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.4 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.1, 5.1 points more than Wednesday's over/under of 44.
- The 44-point total for this game is 9.1 points below the 53.1 points per game average total in Cyclones games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Tigers are 4-7 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
- Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Tigers put up 6.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Cyclones surrender (20.6).
- Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.6 points.
- The Tigers rack up 53.0 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cyclones give up per outing (309.8).
- When Clemson amasses over 309.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (14).
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cyclones have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Cyclones rack up 17.8 more points per game (32.8) than the Tigers allow (15.0).
- Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team puts up more than 15.0 points.
- The Cyclones rack up 437.4 yards per game, 128.1 more yards than the 309.3 the Tigers give up.
- When Iowa State churns out more than 309.3 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- This season the Cyclones have 13 turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (18).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Iowa State
26.8
Avg. Points Scored
32.8
15.0
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
362.8
Avg. Total Yards
437.4
309.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
309.8
18
Giveaways
13
18
Takeaways
14