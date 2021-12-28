The Clemson Tigers will play the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Odds for Clemson vs. Iowa State

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Iowa State has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in 10 of 11 games this season.

Wednesday's total is 15.6 points lower than the two team's combined 59.6 points per game average.

The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.4 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.1, 5.1 points more than Wednesday's over/under of 44.

The 44-point total for this game is 9.1 points below the 53.1 points per game average total in Cyclones games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Tigers are 4-7 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Tigers put up 6.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Cyclones surrender (20.6).

Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.6 points.

The Tigers rack up 53.0 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cyclones give up per outing (309.8).

When Clemson amasses over 309.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (14).

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Cyclones have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Cyclones rack up 17.8 more points per game (32.8) than the Tigers allow (15.0).

Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team puts up more than 15.0 points.

The Cyclones rack up 437.4 yards per game, 128.1 more yards than the 309.3 the Tigers give up.

When Iowa State churns out more than 309.3 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

This season the Cyclones have 13 turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (18).

Season Stats