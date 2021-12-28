The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) will aim to extend their eight-game winning run in a Week 17 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Kansas City's games this season have gone over 49.5 points eight of 15 times.

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 5.9 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.5 points above the 42 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 49.5 total in this game is 3.2 points above the 46.3 average total in Bengals games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Chiefs have been favored by 5 points or more 10 times this season and are 5-5 ATS in those contests.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).

This year, the Chiefs score 6.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Bengals allow (21.6).

When Kansas City records more than 21.6 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 51.2 more yards per game (396.1) than the Bengals give up per outing (344.9).

Kansas City is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team piles up more than 344.9 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over six more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 15 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Bengals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).

This season the Bengals average 6.9 more points per game (27.3) than the Chiefs give up (20.4).

When Cincinnati records more than 20.4 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Bengals rack up only 3.7 more yards per game (365.9) than the Chiefs give up per contest (362.2).

When Cincinnati amasses more than 362.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This season the Bengals have 21 turnovers, seven fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (28).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cincinnati is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

At home, as 5-point underdogs or greater, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).

This season, in eight home games, Cincinnati has gone over the total five times.

The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

In away games, Kansas City is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 5-point favorites or more.

In six road games this year, Kansas City has hit the over four times.

Chiefs away games this season average 54.3 total points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).

