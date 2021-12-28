Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) will aim to extend their eight-game winning run in a Week 17 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City's games this season have gone over 49.5 points eight of 15 times.
  • Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 5.9 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 7.5 points above the 42 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 49.5 total in this game is 3.2 points above the 46.3 average total in Bengals games this season.
  • Kansas City has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have been favored by 5 points or more 10 times this season and are 5-5 ATS in those contests.
  • Kansas City's games this year have hit the over eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).
  • This year, the Chiefs score 6.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Bengals allow (21.6).
  • When Kansas City records more than 21.6 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Chiefs rack up 51.2 more yards per game (396.1) than the Bengals give up per outing (344.9).
  • Kansas City is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team piles up more than 344.9 yards.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over six more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (19) this season.
  • In Cincinnati's 15 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bengals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • This season the Bengals average 6.9 more points per game (27.3) than the Chiefs give up (20.4).
  • When Cincinnati records more than 20.4 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
  • The Bengals rack up only 3.7 more yards per game (365.9) than the Chiefs give up per contest (362.2).
  • When Cincinnati amasses more than 362.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • This season the Bengals have 21 turnovers, seven fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (28).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cincinnati is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • At home, as 5-point underdogs or greater, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).
  • This season, in eight home games, Cincinnati has gone over the total five times.
  • The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
  • In away games, Kansas City is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 5-point favorites or more.
  • In six road games this year, Kansas City has hit the over four times.
  • Chiefs away games this season average 54.3 total points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).

