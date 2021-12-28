Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- Tuesday's total is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
- The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.0, 5.0 points above Tuesday's total of 48.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 12.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- In Kansas State's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wildcats have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Kansas State has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats average just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers allow (25.3).
- When Kansas State records more than 25.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats average just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3), than the Tigers give up per contest (372.2).
- Kansas State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up more than 372.2 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Tigers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- LSU's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- This season the Tigers put up 6.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).
- LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.
- The Tigers average 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats give up per outing (348.0).
- When LSU piles up over 348.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13