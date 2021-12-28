The Kansas State Wildcats will battle the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Tuesday's total is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.0, 5.0 points above Tuesday's total of 48.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 12.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

In Kansas State's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Kansas State has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats average just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers allow (25.3).

When Kansas State records more than 25.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats average just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3), than the Tigers give up per contest (372.2).

Kansas State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up more than 372.2 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Tigers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

LSU's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season the Tigers put up 6.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).

LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.

The Tigers average 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats give up per outing (348.0).

When LSU piles up over 348.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats