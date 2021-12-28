Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in nine of 12 games this season.
- Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 57.2 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 2.7 points greater than the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 52.9 points per game in 2021, 8.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 44 total in this game is 1.0 point above the 43.0 average total in Hawkeyes games this season.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kentucky is 8-4-0 this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Wildcats rack up 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (19.2).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.
- The Wildcats collect 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (326.9).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 326.9 yards.
- This year, the Wildcats have 20 turnovers, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (29).
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This year, the Hawkeyes have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
- This year the Hawkeyes average just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats surrender (22.1).
- When Iowa puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes average 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats allow (337.1).
- Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses over 337.1 yards.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Iowa
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.5
337.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
20
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
29