The Kentucky Wildcats will battle the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in nine of 12 games this season.

Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 57.2 points per game average.

This contest's total is 2.7 points greater than the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 52.9 points per game in 2021, 8.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 44 total in this game is 1.0 point above the 43.0 average total in Hawkeyes games this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kentucky is 8-4-0 this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Wildcats rack up 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (19.2).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.

The Wildcats collect 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (326.9).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 326.9 yards.

This year, the Wildcats have 20 turnovers, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (29).

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Hawkeyes have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Iowa's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

This year the Hawkeyes average just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats surrender (22.1).

When Iowa puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes average 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats allow (337.1).

Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses over 337.1 yards.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.

