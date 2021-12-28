Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC West opponents will meet in Week 17 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in four of 15 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 47.1 points per game, 2.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 0.3 points above the 44.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Chargers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 7-8-0 this season.
  • This season, the Chargers have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Chargers rack up 9.9 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos allow (17.3).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.3 points.
  • The Chargers average 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos allow per contest (320.9).
  • When Los Angeles picks up over 320.9 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Broncos have forced (19).
  • Denver has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • The Broncos have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Denver has gone over the point total in 20% of its opportunities this year (three times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Broncos rack up 7.5 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chargers allow (27.4).
  • When Denver scores more than 27.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Broncos average 329.0 yards per game, 34.8 fewer yards than the 363.8 the Chargers allow.
  • When Denver totals over 363.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This season the Broncos have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as 5.5-point favorites or more.
  • In eight home games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over five times.
  • Chargers home games this season average 50.4 total points, 5.4 more than this outing's over/under (45).
  • This year on the road, Denver is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 5.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Denver has hit the over once in seven road games this season.
  • This season, Broncos away games average 43.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (45).

