AFC West opponents will meet in Week 17 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in four of 15 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.1 points per game, 2.1 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.3 points above the 44.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 7-8-0 this season.

This season, the Chargers have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 15 games with a set point total).

This year, the Chargers rack up 9.9 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos allow (17.3).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.3 points.

The Chargers average 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos allow per contest (320.9).

When Los Angeles picks up over 320.9 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Broncos have forced (19).

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

The Broncos have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Denver has gone over the point total in 20% of its opportunities this year (three times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Broncos rack up 7.5 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chargers allow (27.4).

When Denver scores more than 27.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Broncos average 329.0 yards per game, 34.8 fewer yards than the 363.8 the Chargers allow.

When Denver totals over 363.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This season the Broncos have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home.

At home, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as 5.5-point favorites or more.

In eight home games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over five times.

Chargers home games this season average 50.4 total points, 5.4 more than this outing's over/under (45).

This year on the road, Denver is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

Denver has hit the over once in seven road games this season.

This season, Broncos away games average 43.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (45).

