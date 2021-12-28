Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Baltimore Ravens (8-7) will look to break their four-game losing run versus the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 46.5 points 10 of 15 times.
  • So far this season, 46.7% of Baltimore's games (7/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.4, is 4.9 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.1 points more than the 45.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.5-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 8-7-0 this year.
  • So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 4-6 ATS in those games.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).
  • This year, the Rams average 4.0 more points per game (27.7) than the Ravens allow (23.7).
  • Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.7 points.
  • The Rams average only 13.0 more yards per game (379.1), than the Ravens allow per outing (366.1).
  • Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team picks up more than 366.1 yards.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Ravens' takeaways (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Ravens.
  • Baltimore is 7-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Ravens have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Baltimore's games this season have gone over the point total in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens put up just 2.0 more points per game (23.7) than the Rams surrender (21.7).
  • When Baltimore scores more than 21.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Ravens collect 382.1 yards per game, 43.0 more yards than the 339.1 the Rams give up.
  • In games that Baltimore churns out over 339.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Ravens have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).
  • Baltimore has hit the over in five of seven games at home this year.
  • The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 48.7 points, 2.2 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • Away from home, Los Angeles is 6-2 overall and 4-4 against the spread.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total in five of eight away games this season.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.3 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.