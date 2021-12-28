The Baltimore Ravens (8-7) will look to break their four-game losing run versus the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17.

Odds for Rams vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 46.5 points 10 of 15 times.

So far this season, 46.7% of Baltimore's games (7/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.4, is 4.9 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.1 points more than the 45.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.5-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 8-7-0 this year.

So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 4-6 ATS in those games.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).

This year, the Rams average 4.0 more points per game (27.7) than the Ravens allow (23.7).

Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.7 points.

The Rams average only 13.0 more yards per game (379.1), than the Ravens allow per outing (366.1).

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team picks up more than 366.1 yards.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Ravens' takeaways (11).

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 7-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Ravens have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Baltimore's games this season have gone over the point total in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Ravens put up just 2.0 more points per game (23.7) than the Rams surrender (21.7).

When Baltimore scores more than 21.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Ravens collect 382.1 yards per game, 43.0 more yards than the 339.1 the Rams give up.

In games that Baltimore churns out over 339.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Ravens have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

Baltimore is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).

Baltimore has hit the over in five of seven games at home this year.

The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 48.7 points, 2.2 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Away from home, Los Angeles is 6-2 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Los Angeles has gone over the total in five of eight away games this season.

This season, Rams away games average 49.3 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

