The First Responder Bowl will see the Louisville Cardinals meet the Air Force Falcons.

Odds for Louisville vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55 points in five of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Air Force's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 55.

The two teams combine to score 62.9 points per game, 7.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.9 points more than the 46.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 59.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Tuesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 8.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals rack up 12.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Falcons surrender (19.1).

Louisville is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.1 points.

The Cardinals collect 450.6 yards per game, 162.4 more yards than the 288.2 the Falcons give up per matchup.

In games that Louisville amasses more than 288.2 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall.

The Cardinals have 13 giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 16 takeaways .

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 8-3-0 this year.

The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Air Force's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Falcons average 4.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Cardinals surrender (27.0).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.0 points.

The Falcons average 22.0 more yards per game (423.8) than the Cardinals allow (401.8).

When Air Force churns out over 401.8 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year the Falcons have 10 turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (15).

Season Stats