Maryland vs. Virginia Tech Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Virginia Tech's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Wednesday's total of 55.
- Wednesday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 52.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 55.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.3 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.
- Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Terrapins have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Maryland's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- This year, the Terrapins average 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies surrender (22.9).
- Maryland is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.9 points.
- The Terrapins collect 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies allow per outing (384.3).
- Maryland is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 384.3 yards.
- This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Hokies' takeaways (14).
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Virginia Tech is 5-7-0 this season.
- This year, the Hokies have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Hokies score 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins allow (32.4).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 32.4 points.
- The Hokies collect 370.5 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 413.7 the Terrapins give up.
- Virginia Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 413.7 yards.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
370.5
413.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.3
17
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
14