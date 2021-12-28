The Maryland Terrapins will battle the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Virginia Tech's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Wednesday's total of 55.

Wednesday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 52.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 55.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.3 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.

Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Terrapins have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This year, the Terrapins average 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies surrender (22.9).

Maryland is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.9 points.

The Terrapins collect 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies allow per outing (384.3).

Maryland is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 384.3 yards.

This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Hokies' takeaways (14).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Virginia Tech is 5-7-0 this season.

This year, the Hokies have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Hokies score 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins allow (32.4).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 32.4 points.

The Hokies collect 370.5 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 413.7 the Terrapins give up.

Virginia Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 413.7 yards.

The Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (10).

Season Stats