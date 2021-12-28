The Miami Hurricanes will battle the Washington State Cougars in the Sun Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami vs. Washington State

Miami Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami is 6-6-0 this year.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Hurricanes rack up 34.1 points per game, 9.8 more than the Cougars give up per matchup (24.3).

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Hurricanes collect 69.9 more yards per game (448.8) than the Cougars give up per matchup (378.9).

Miami is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals over 378.9 yards.

This year, the Hurricanes have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (27).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

In Washington State's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

Washington State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Cougars put up per game (28.4) than the Hurricanes surrender (28.4).

Washington State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.4 points.

The Cougars average only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Hurricanes allow (389.6).

In games that Washington State churns out more than 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats