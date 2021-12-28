Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 56 points in eight of 12 games this season.
- Pittsburgh's games have gone over 56 points in nine of 13 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.9, is 18.9 points more than Thursday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 48.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 55.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's total.
- The 60.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- This season, the Spartans have an against the spread record of 4-2-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this year have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Spartans put up 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers allow (23.1).
- Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.1 points.
- The Spartans collect 82.0 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers allow per matchup (349.2).
- When Michigan State churns out over 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Spartans have 15 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 21 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's 13 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.
- Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the point total eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).
- The Panthers put up 43.0 points per game, 17.3 more than the Spartans give up (25.7).
- Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.
- The Panthers collect 502.8 yards per game, 47.0 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans allow.
- Pittsburgh is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses over 455.8 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Pittsburgh
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
43.0
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
431.2
Avg. Total Yards
502.8
455.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.2
15
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
21