The Peach Bowl will feature a matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Pittsburgh Panthers.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 56 points in eight of 12 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 56 points in nine of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.9, is 18.9 points more than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 48.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 55.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's total.

The 60.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Spartans have an against the spread record of 4-2-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Spartans put up 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers allow (23.1).

Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.1 points.

The Spartans collect 82.0 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers allow per matchup (349.2).

When Michigan State churns out over 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans have 15 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 21 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's 13 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the point total eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

The Panthers put up 43.0 points per game, 17.3 more than the Spartans give up (25.7).

Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Panthers collect 502.8 yards per game, 47.0 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans allow.

Pittsburgh is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses over 455.8 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats