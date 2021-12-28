The Minnesota Golden Gophers will meet the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Odds for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 45 points in nine of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.9 points per game, 7.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 42.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 48.0, 3.0 points above Tuesday's over/under of 45.

The 45-point total for this game is 7.7 points below the 52.7 points per game average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Golden Gophers have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Golden Gophers rack up 26.1 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per outing the Mountaineers give up.

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.3 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up only 10.6 more yards per game (360.3) than the Mountaineers allow per contest (349.7).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 349.7 yards.

This year, the Golden Gophers have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (12).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Mountaineers rack up 26.8 points per game, 8.5 more than the Golden Gophers allow (18.3).

West Virginia is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team records more than 18.3 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 98.5 more yards per game (383.3) than the Golden Gophers allow per contest (284.8).

When West Virginia piles up more than 284.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (15).

Season Stats