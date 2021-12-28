The Mississippi State Bulldogs will meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Liberty Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.

Texas Tech's games have gone over 58.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.9, is 2.4 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 57.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Tuesday's total.

The 58.5-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 59.0 points per game average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Mississippi State is 7-5-0 this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Bulldogs put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (30.9) than the Red Raiders surrender (32.1).

Mississippi State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.1 points.

The Bulldogs collect 449.6 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 410.8 the Red Raiders give up per outing.

In games that Mississippi State picks up over 410.8 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Red Raiders have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Mississippi State at SISportsbook.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech is 6-5-1 against the spread this season.

This year, the Red Raiders have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Red Raiders rack up 4.7 more points per game (30.0) than the Bulldogs surrender (25.3).

Texas Tech is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 25.3 points.

The Red Raiders collect 408.3 yards per game, 77.2 more yards than the 331.1 the Bulldogs give up.

Texas Tech is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team churns out over 331.1 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats