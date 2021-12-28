Publish date:
NC State vs. UCLA Holiday Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. UCLA
Over/Under Insights
- NC State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 59.5 points in three of 11 games this season.
- UCLA and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Tuesday's total is 10.1 points lower than the two team's combined 69.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 53.9, 5.6 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 59.5 .
- The 61.4 PPG average total in Bruins games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more nine times and are 6-3 ATS in those games.
- NC State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Wolf Pack average 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins surrender (26.8).
- NC State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.8 points.
- The Wolf Pack average 414.4 yards per game, 29.8 more yards than the 384.6 the Bruins give up per contest.
- When NC State amasses more than 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Bruins have forced (19).
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- This year, the Bruins won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Bruins rack up 16.8 more points per game (36.5) than the Wolf Pack surrender (19.7).
- UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it scores more than 19.7 points.
- The Bruins collect 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (331.6).
- When UCLA churns out over 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- This year the Bruins have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|UCLA
33.1
Avg. Points Scored
36.5
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
26.8
414.4
Avg. Total Yards
441.5
331.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.6
11
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
19