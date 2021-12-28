The NC State Wolf Pack will play the UCLA Bruins in the Holiday Bowl.

Odds for NC State vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

NC State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 59.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

UCLA and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Tuesday's total is 10.1 points lower than the two team's combined 69.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 53.9, 5.6 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 59.5 .

The 61.4 PPG average total in Bruins games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more nine times and are 6-3 ATS in those games.

NC State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Wolf Pack average 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins surrender (26.8).

NC State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.8 points.

The Wolf Pack average 414.4 yards per game, 29.8 more yards than the 384.6 the Bruins give up per contest.

When NC State amasses more than 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Bruins have forced (19).

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This year, the Bruins won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Bruins rack up 16.8 more points per game (36.5) than the Wolf Pack surrender (19.7).

UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it scores more than 19.7 points.

The Bruins collect 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (331.6).

When UCLA churns out over 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

This year the Bruins have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (15).

Season Stats