Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) will try to break their seven-game losing run versus the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • Jacksonville's games have gone over 42 points in eight of 15 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 40.4 points per game, 1.6 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 43.7 points per game, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 44.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, New England is 9-6-0 this season.
  • New England has gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Patriots average just 0.5 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Jaguars surrender (26.4).
  • When New England puts up more than 26.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Patriots collect just 9.3 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Jaguars give up per outing (353.2).
  • When New England amasses more than 353.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 20 times, 13 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (7).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • The Jaguars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 15 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 15 opportunities (26.7%).
  • The Jaguars average just 2.8 fewer points per game (14.5) than the Patriots allow (17.3).
  • Jacksonville is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team notches more than 17.3 points.
  • The Jaguars average just 7.5 fewer yards per game (308.0) than the Patriots allow per contest (315.5).
  • Jacksonville is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team totals over 315.5 yards.
  • The Jaguars have 26 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • New England is 3-5 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home.
  • This year, in eight home games, New England has gone over the total five times.
  • Patriots home games this season average 45.1 total points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (42).
  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 0-7 overall, on the road.
  • Jacksonville has gone over the total twice in seven away games this year.
  • This season, Jaguars away games average 45.4 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

Powered by Data Skrive.