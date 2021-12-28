The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) will try to break their seven-game losing run versus the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in eight of 15 games this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 42 points in eight of 15 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 40.4 points per game, 1.6 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.7 points per game, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 44.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

Against the spread, New England is 9-6-0 this season.

New England has gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).

The Patriots average just 0.5 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Jaguars surrender (26.4).

When New England puts up more than 26.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Patriots collect just 9.3 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Jaguars give up per outing (353.2).

When New England amasses more than 353.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 20 times, 13 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (7).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

The Jaguars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 15 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 15 opportunities (26.7%).

The Jaguars average just 2.8 fewer points per game (14.5) than the Patriots allow (17.3).

Jacksonville is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team notches more than 17.3 points.

The Jaguars average just 7.5 fewer yards per game (308.0) than the Patriots allow per contest (315.5).

Jacksonville is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team totals over 315.5 yards.

The Jaguars have 26 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New England is 3-5 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home.

This year, in eight home games, New England has gone over the total five times.

Patriots home games this season average 45.1 total points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 0-7 overall, on the road.

Jacksonville has gone over the total twice in seven away games this year.

This season, Jaguars away games average 45.4 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

Powered by Data Skrive.