The Carolina Panthers (5-10) will look to stop a five-game slide when they meet the New Orleans Saints (7-7) in Week 17.

Odds for Saints vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the current 38-point total in 10 of 14 games this season.

In 60% of Carolina's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 38.

The two teams combine to average 40.9 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.4 points per game, 5.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.4, 6.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 38.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 6.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has played 14 games, with seven wins against the spread.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Saints score just 0.6 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Panthers give up (23.0).

When New Orleans records more than 23.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Saints average only 10.9 more yards per game (311.7) than the Panthers allow per contest (300.8).

In games that New Orleans churns out more than 300.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

This year, the Saints have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Panthers have forced 16.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 5-10-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Panthers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Carolina has gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).

The Panthers rack up 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 20.4 the Saints allow.

Carolina is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team scores more than 20.4 points.

The Panthers collect 31.2 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints allow (336.9).

When Carolina piles up more than 336.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.

This season, in six games at home, New Orleans has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Saints home games this season is 45.7 points, 7.7 more than this outing's over/under (38).

In away games, Carolina is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 7.5-point underdogs or more.

In seven road games this season, Carolina has gone over the total four times.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 44.4 points, 6.4 more than this outing's over/under (38).

