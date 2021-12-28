Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Carolina Panthers (5-10) will look to stop a five-game slide when they meet the New Orleans Saints (7-7) in Week 17.

Odds for Saints vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the current 38-point total in 10 of 14 games this season.
  • In 60% of Carolina's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 38.
  • The two teams combine to average 40.9 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 43.4 points per game, 5.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Saints games this season is 44.4, 6.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 38.
  • In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 6.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • New Orleans has played 14 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • This year, the Saints score just 0.6 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Panthers give up (23.0).
  • When New Orleans records more than 23.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Saints average only 10.9 more yards per game (311.7) than the Panthers allow per contest (300.8).
  • In games that New Orleans churns out more than 300.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
  • This year, the Saints have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Panthers have forced 16.
  • Carolina is 5-10-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Panthers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
  • Carolina has gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Panthers rack up 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 20.4 the Saints allow.
  • Carolina is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team scores more than 20.4 points.
  • The Panthers collect 31.2 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints allow (336.9).
  • When Carolina piles up more than 336.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.
  • This season, in six games at home, New Orleans has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Saints home games this season is 45.7 points, 7.7 more than this outing's over/under (38).
  • In away games, Carolina is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 7.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In seven road games this season, Carolina has gone over the total four times.
  • The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 44.4 points, 6.4 more than this outing's over/under (38).

